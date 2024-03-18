Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday resigned as the governor of Telangana and the lieutenant governor of Puducherry, ANI reported.

Soundararajan is said to have sent her resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday morning.

She is likely to contest in the Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu, according to media reports.

In February, Soundararajan had expressed interest in contesting the general election from Puducherry but said that the decision was up to the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

“My desire is to be a people’s representative but I will abide by the decision of the prime minister [Modi] and home minister [Shah],” she had said at a press conference.

Soundararajan headed the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit till 2019. She was appointed the Governor of Telangana in September 2019.

In February 2021, she assumed the additional charge of Puducherry’s lieutenant governor after Kiran Bedi was removed from the post.

Soundararajan is a medical doctor. She pursued her MBBS from the Madras Medical College and obstetrics and gynaecology at Dr MGR Medical University. She also did her specialist training in Sonology and frozen embryo transfer therapy in Canada.