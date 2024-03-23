The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has ordered the formation of a four-member special police team to investigate the deaths of 20 persons from drinking spurious liquor in Sangrur district, reported The Tribune on Saturday.

At least six persons have been arrested in connection with the incident and charged with Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 34 (group liability) and provisions of the excise act.

Eleven victims are receiving medical treatment at Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital and six victims are admitted at the Civil Hospital in Sangrur.

The Times of India identified some of the dead as Jarnail Singh (50) and Harjit Singh (47) of Gujjran village in the district’s Dirba block, Gian Singh (32) of Jakhepal village and Lacha Singh (35), Budh Singh (68), Safi Nath (70) and Darshan Singh from Tibbi village in Sunam block.

A fact-finding committee comprising five officials from the district administration has been constituted by the Sangrur deputy commissioner and will submits its report by Monday.

On Friday, the National Human Rights Commission had issued notice to the Punjab government over the deaths, reported PTI.

“Apparently, the incident shows the negligence of the local administration and the state government in prohibiting the sale and consumption of spurious liquor,” the commission’s notice read, calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

“The report should include the status of the FIR registered by the police, medical treatment of the victims and compensation if any, granted to the aggrieved families,” the commission said. “The Commission would also like to know about the action taken against the delinquent officers, responsible for the incident.”

In a statement earlier this week, the Punjab Police claimed to have recovered 200 litres of ethanol, 156 bottles of alcohol, 210 bottles of suspected spurious liquor, 4,500 empty bottles and a bottling machine from the persons arrested in connection with the incident.