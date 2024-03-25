The Jammu and Kashmir administation on Sunday issued a fresh circular asking its employees to refrain from posting content on social media that is critical of the government and its policies, The Tribune reported.

“No Government employee shall, through any post, tweet or otherwise, discuss or criticise on social media, any policy pursued or action taken by the Government,” the circular said, adding that the employee shall not post content that is political, anti-secular and communal in nature.

It also prohibited them from following or subscribing to accounts and pages that post content of such a nature.

The circular also extends to their family members, noting that “no employee shall himself/herself or through any person dependent on him/her for maintenance, or under his care or control, undertake any such activity on social media which is, or tends directly or indirectly to be, subversive of the government as by law established in the country on in the UT.”

It also stated that government employees should not share confidential information or official documents on social media unless they are authorised to do so.

The circular, however, said that employees can use social media to clear misconceptions, defend government policies and refute seditious propaganda.

It also mentioned that despite elaborate guidelines, some employees were found to be contravening their rules of service rules with regard to their conduct on social media. They have been seen posting “disparaging views on subjects that they are expressly barred under the rules to comment upon”, the circular said.

In 2017, the Jammu and Kashmir government issued guidelines for employees, barring them from using social media for political activities.

In March 2021, the administration issued a second order saying that the social media accounts of new employees would be vetted before their salaries were released.

Sunday’s circular also asked the employees not to post vulgar, obscene and threatening content against their co-workers. It also prohibited them from taking part in social media contests that could be “scams in disguise” aimed at spreading malware or stealing sensitive data.