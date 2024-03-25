The Tamil Nadu Police has booked state minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, The New Indian Express reported.

The first information report was filed by Thoothukudi Police after a local Bharatiya Janata party leader, Chitrangathan, complained to the District Election Officer and Collector G Lakshmipathy, alleging that the minister had made derogatory remarks against the prime minister at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam workers’ meeting held on March 22.

Chitrangathan said that Radhakrishnan had violated the Model Code of Conduct and demanded action against the minister and those who organised the meeting. The Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission that political parties and governments are mandated to follow while campaigning.

The police registered the case against Radhakrishnan under Indian Penal Code Section 294(b) for the alleged offence of uttering obscene words in a public place.

Radhakrishnan holds the fisheries, fishermen welfare and animal husbandry portfolio in the state Cabinet.

The BJP has also filed a complaint with the poll panel, demanding action against Radhakrishnan in the matter, The Hindu reported.

BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai said in a social media post that he will raise the matter with the Election Commission and the state’s director general of police.