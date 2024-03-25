The Congress has fielded former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Prahlad Gunjal against Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in Rajasthan’s Kota for the general elections.

Gunjal had joined the Congress on March 21. Birla is contesting on a BJP ticket from the Kota constituency.

The Opposition party on Monday released its sixth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. The list comprised four candidates from Rajasthan and one from Tamil Nadu.

Gunjal, who represents the Gujjar community, is a two-time MLA from the North Kota Assembly constituency. However, he had lost the Assembly polls in December to Congress leader Shanti Dhariwal.

The Congress is fielding Ramchandra Choudhary from Ajmer, Sudarshan Rawat from Rajsamand and Damodar Gurjar from Bhilwara.

The voting for 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan will take place in two phases. While voting in 12 seats will happen on April 19, 13 seats will go to polls on April 26.

From Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli seat, the Congress has fielded C Robert Bruce. The voting for all 39 Lok Sabha seats in the southern state will take place on April 19.

So far, the Congress has announced 190 candidates for the general elections.