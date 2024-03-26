The entire 22-member crew of cargo ship Dali, which collided with a bridge in United States’ Baltimore on Tuesday, are Indians, the company that manages the vessel said.

The ship’s collision with a pillar of the Francis Scott Key Bridge just before 1.30 am caused the structure to collapse into the Patapsco River. Several persons and cars on the bridge fell into the river.

The Singapore-flagged cargo vessel was on its way from Baltimore to Colombo, said Synergy Marine, the company that manages the ship.

All crew members, including the two pilots, have been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries, Synergy Marine said.

“This is a dire emergency,” Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, told The Associated Press. “Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people.” #FrancisScottKeyBridge



(Video via CNN)



More here>>https://t.co/CmWvwyHXrb pic.twitter.com/OZ7PXrLf2f — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) March 26, 2024

Two persons were rescued, while search is on for more survivors in the river, Reuters reported.

As many as 20 persons could be in the river, Kevin Cartwright, the spokesperson for Baltimore City Fire Department told Reuters. “This is a mass-casualty, multi-agency event,” he said. “This operation is going to extend for many days.”

United States President Joe Biden was briefed about the incident and there was no indication of nefarious intent, the White House said, according to ABC News.

The ship lost propulsion as it was leaving the port, ABC News reported quoting unidentified officials. The crew on board notified Maryland officials that they had lost control of the vessel.

The accident has led to the closure of one of the busiest ports in the United States, according to Reuters.

Governor Wes Moore of Maryland, where Baltimore is located, declared a state of emergency in the state.