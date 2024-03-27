Six repairmen, who were working on a bridge that collapsed in the United States’ Baltimore on Tuesday after a cargo ship collided with it, were missing and presumed dead, reported Reuters.

The cargo ship Dali collided with a pillar of the Francis Scott Key Bridge just before 1.30 am, causing the structure to collapse into the Patapsco River. Several persons and cars on the bridge fell into the river.

The Singapore-flagged vessel was on its way from Baltimore to Colombo. The entire 22-member crew of the ship were Indians.

All crew members, including the two pilots, were accounted for and there were no reports of any injuries among them, said Synergy Marine , the company that manages the ship.

However, the six repairmen were not found even 18 hours after the accident. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath said there was no hope of finding the missing workers alive due to the frigid water and the length of time elapsed since the accident.

The rescue operation, officials hope, would resume on Wednesday morning.

Rescuers had earlier pulled out two people to safety, one of whom was hospitalised.

Wes Moore, the governor of Maryland, where Baltimore is located, has declared a state of emergency. “We are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration,” Moore said in a social media post.

He added: “We are thankful for the brave men and women who are carrying out efforts to rescue those involved and pray for everyone’s safety.”

Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden commended the fast action of Maryland transportation officials who closed the bridge before the ship collided with it. Biden said the US Coast Guard responded quickly to the mayday call. He also promised to visit Baltimore as soon as possible and said he wanted the federal government to pay to rebuild the bridge.

"I am directing my team to move heaven and Earth to reopen the port and rebuild the bridge as soon as humanly possible," Biden said.