The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday arrested a man in Karnataka for allegedly providing logistical support for a bomb blast that took place at a cafe in Bengaluru on March 1.

The agency said the man, Muzammil Shareef, was a “key conspirator” in the case. This was the first arrest in connection with the blast, which left nine persons injured.

The blast took place at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru in the afternoon on March 1. The National Investigation Agency took over the case on March 3.

The central agency said that it arrested Shareef after conducting raids at 18 places in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

The agency had earlier identified Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain as the main accused person who allegedly executed the bomb blast. It also named Abdul Matheen Taha as a conspirator. Both men are currently said to be absconding.

Both Hussain and Taha hail from the Thirthahalli area in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, The Indian Express reported. They have also been accused of involvement in cases about recruitment in south India for terror group Islamic State, a conspiracy to test improvised explosive devices in Shivamogga and an accidental bomb explosion in Mangaluru.

On Wednesday, the agency said it conducted raids at the houses of all three accused persons, as well as the homes and shops of other suspects. It seized digital devices and cash during the searches.