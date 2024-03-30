The Indian Navy rescued an Iranian fishing vessel and 23 Pakistani nationals on board from pirates in the Arabian Sea on Friday.

The Navy said it undertook the operation based on inputs about a potential piracy incident on board the Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar on March 28.

“Two Indian Naval ships, mission deployed in the Arabian Sea for maritime security operations, were diverted to intercept the hijacked [fishing vessel], reported to have been boarded by nine armed pirates,” a Navy spokesperson said on X.

“After more than 12 hours of coercive tactical measures… the pirates were forced to surrender,” the Navy spokesperson added. “The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, have been safely rescued,” it said.

The Navy said its special teams checked the seaworthiness of the vessel and escorted it to a safe area so that it could resume fishing activities.

The pirates hijacked the Iranian vessel when it was approximately 90 nautical miles southwest of Socotra, an island of Yemen in the Indian Ocean, the Navy said.

The Navy deployed INS Sumedha and INS Trishul in the anti-piracy operation.