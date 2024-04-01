Public sector oil marketing companies on Monday slashed the price of a 19-kilogram commercial cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, by Rs 30.50 across the country, reported ANI.

This brings the price of a 19-kilogram LPG cylinder – typically used in hotels, restaurants and other commercial establishments – to Rs 1,764.50 in Delhi, Rs 1,717.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1,930 in Chennai and Rs 1,879 in Kolkata.

The price of five-kilogram free trade LPG cylinders, meanwhile, was cut by Rs 7.50.

The Indian Oil Corporation, the Bharat Petroleum Corporation and the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation regulate the price of cooking gas in India. The price is revised on the first day of each month based on the average international price in the preceding month.

The price of aviation turbine fuel was also cut on Monday by Rs 502.91 per kilolitre, or 0.5%, bringing it to Rs 100,893.63 per kilolitre in the national capital and Rs 94,466.41 per kilolitre in Mumbai.