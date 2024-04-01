Four people died on Sunday in Assam due to rain-related incidents as a storm accompanied by heavy rainfall struck parts of the state.

Those who died were identified as Sakhi Begum Laskar, Pintu Chauhan, Ruparam Basumatary and Samin Mondal, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.

Chauhan and Basumatary died due to lighting. Mondal, who was four years old, did after a boat capsized in the Brahmaputra river in South Salmara-Mankachar district. The boat was carrying 15 people, two of whom are missing, reported The Indian Express.

The chief minister’s office said on Monday that a total of 45 villages have been hit by heavy rains and storms. Twenty-four houses were fully damaged and 243 were partially damaged. Six people who were injured due to lightning are undergoing treatment.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Central government has assured assistance for relief and rehabilitation of the affected people.

Guwahati airport damaged

The heavy rains also led to disruptions at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati as a portion of the roof of the facility was blown away on Sunday evening, reported PTI.

“It was very old and could not withstand the impact,” Chief Airport Officer Utpal Baruah told PTI. “Due to this, the ceiling broke open and water started flowing inside. However, there was no injury and everything is under control.”

Flights operated by IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express were diverted to Agartala and Kolkata.

Baruah also said that a big tree at the Oil India complex outside the airport was uprooted due to the storm and blocked a road. “We immediately rushed there and cleared the road for smooth supply of fuel to the terminal,” he said.

The airport was handed over to the Adani Group for operations, management and development responsibilities in October 2021.