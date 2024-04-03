Tsunami warnings have been issued for parts of Japan, the Philippines and Taiwan after an earthquake measuring 7.4 on the seismic scale struck off the eastern Taiwanese coast on Wednesday.

The scale of damage and casualties was not immediately clear. However, Reuters quoted Taiwan’s fire department as saying that at least one person was killed and dozens were injured.

The quake hit just before 8 am local time, Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration said. This was the strongest earthquake to hit Taiwan in 25 years, BBC quoted the country’s seismology officials as saying.

It was at a depth of 15.5 kms. Shallow earthquakes tend to be more destructive.

It led to snapping of electricity supply in several areas of Taiwanese capital Taipei. Local news channels in Taiwan showed footage of some collapsed structures in the eastern city of Hualien, which is located close to the quake’s epicentre.

Authorities in Taiwan issued a tsunami warning asking people in the coastal areas to be vigilant and take precautions, AFP reported.

Japan also issued an evacuation advisory for its southern Miyakojima and Yaeyama islands and the Okinawa Main Island, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported. Tsunami waves of up to three metres were expected to reach parts of the country’s southwestern coast, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The agency recorded the quake’s magnitude as 7.7.

Authorities in the Philippines also asked residents in coastal areas of several of its provinces to evacuate to higher ground.