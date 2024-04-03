The Enforcement Directorate told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the “kingpin” and the “key conspirator” in the liquor excise policy case and that the material evidence shows that he is guilty of money laundering.

The agency made the submissions in an affidavit in the High Court in response to a petition filed by Kejriwal challenging his arrest in the money laundering case.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the Delhi liquor scam,” the central law enforcement agency told the court, adding that the chief minister was also involved in the decision-making process of the policy “as is evident from the statements of the witnesses”.

The agency also alleged that Kejriwal intentionally disregarded the nine summons it had issued to him for questioning in connection with the case, reported ANI.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 20. On Monday, a court sent him to judicial custody until April 15, after the Enforcement Directorate did not seek his further remand.

The High Court has so far refused to grant interim relief to the Aam Aadmi party chief. The matter will be heard by Justice Kanta Sharma on Wednesday.

Kejriwal’s arrest in the liquor policy case ahead of the Lok Sabha elections has drawn reactions from the United States and Germany .

The Aam Aadmi Party has said that the case is being used to crush it .

What is the Delhi liquor policy case?

The Enforcement Directorate’s case is based on a first information report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation alleging irregularities in the Delhi government’s now-scrapped liquor excise policy.

The policy came into effect in November 2021. It was withdrawn on July 30, 2022, with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommending an investigation into the alleged irregularities of the policy.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate have alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government modified Delhi’s liquor excise policy to ensure a 12% profit margin for wholesalers and a nearly 185% profit margin for retailers.

The Enforcement Directorate has also claimed that members of a “South Group” had paid at least Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party through businessman Vijay Nair, who is currently in jail.