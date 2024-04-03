Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday said that he will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as he has been battling cancer for the past six months.

“I will not be able to do anything in the Lok Sabha elections,” Modi said in a post on X as he made his diagnosis public. “I have told everything to the PM [Prime Minister Narendra Modi]. I will always remain grateful and dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party.”

पिछले 6 माह से कैंसर से संघर्ष कर रहा हूँ । अब लगा कि लोगों को बताने का समय आ गया है । लोक सभा चुनाव में कुछ कर नहीं पाऊँगा ।

PM को सब कुछ बता दिया है ।

देश, बिहार और पार्टी का सदा आभार और सदैव समर्पित | — Sushil Kumar Modi (मोदी का परिवार ) (@SushilModi) April 3, 2024

Last month, the BJP had named Modi one of its “star campaigners” in Bihar for the approaching general elections. He had also been listed as a member of the party’s election manifesto committee, the Hindustan Times reported.

Modi served as Bihar’s deputy chief minister from 2005 to 2013, and again from 2017 to 2020. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2020.

The Lok Sabha elections to Bihar’s 40 parliamentary constituencies will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.