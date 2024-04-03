At least four persons died in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Wednesday evening in a blast caused by a fire at a chemical factory, ANI reported.

The district fire officer confirmed to the news agency that four bodies were recovered from the site.

Twenty-five persons were injured in the blast, according to The Hindu. Fourteen of them were admitted to the MNR Medical College and Hospital, while seven were taken to the district’s Government Hospital.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reviewed the situation at the site, and officials told him that the fire began because a reactor exploded.

“The CM ordered the officials of the fire department to speed up the rescue operations immediately and bring the fire under control,” the chief minister’s office said. “He also directed the district authorities to provide medical care to the injured in the accident.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details come in.