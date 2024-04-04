A high alert has been sounded in the Khasi and Jaintia hills of Meghalaya due to security concerns after the recent killing of two men, reported PTI on Wednesday.

The two men, both non-tribals, were found dead on March 27 in the East Khasi Hills after a protest meet called by the Khasi Students’ Union against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the district’s Ichamati village.

The two persons were identified as Ishan Singh and Sujit Dutta. The Meghalaya Police had filed two cases against unknown assailants under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with punishment for murder.

On Monday night, the police arrested two people – Shanborlang Shati and Mesadapbor Skhembil – from the East Khasi Hills district’s Sohra town and sent them to seven days’ police custody in connection with the killings, reported The Indian Express. Both of the arrested persons are associated with the Khasi Students’ Union.

The union, along with villagers from Laitkynsew and Sohra attempted to storm the Sohra police station on Wednesday demanding the release of the arrested persons, according to The Statesman.

Following this, the police decided to intensify security measures.

Petrol bomb hurled at police station

In a related development, on Wednesday, unidentified persons hurled a petrol bomb at the Mawlai police station in Shillong, said Superintendent of Police Rituraj Ravi, reported PTI.

He said that no arrests have been made in the incident so far.

In view of the arson attempt, Deputy Inspector General of Police DNR Marak issued an alert to the superintendents of police of seven districts in the eastern range.

“There is a high likelihood that the NGOs [non-governmental organisations] may resort to more agitations and may target police stations/police vehicles, government properties/buildings and vehicles and also target non-tribals,” Marak was quoted as saying.

He also noted that the Khasi Students’ Union was observing April 4 as “Khasi Awakening Day” despite not having permission for it.

“You are therefore directed to take all necessary precautions to prevent criminal elements from taking advantage of the day and the recent incidents whereby they may attempt to target government installations and non-tribals under your jurisdiction,” he said.