Congress promises caste census, legal guarantee for MSP in Lok Sabha polls manifesto
The party also promised to scrap the Agnipath recruitment scheme and law to recognise civil unions between same-sex couples.
The Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, largely reiterating its earlier promises such as conducting nationwide caste census.
The manifesto reiterated its promise providing the minimum support price for the farmers as recommended by the MS Swaminathan Commission.
It also promised amendments to the law to make defection from political parties grounds for “automatic disqualification” from Legislative Assemblies or Parliament.
The party has also promised to implement a law to recognise civil unions between couples belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community. The Agnipath military recruitment scheme for defence services, introduced by the Narendra Modi government, will be scrapped, the party added.
The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.
