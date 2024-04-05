The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, India Today reported.

The poll panel said that the remarks violated the Model Code of Conduct, a set of guidelines that political parties have to follow while campaigning.

On March 31, Naidu had allegedly referred to the chief minister as a “monster”, an “animal”, a “thief”, among other derogatory terms, during his rallies at the Yemmiganur, Markapuram and Bapatla constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

A complaint was filed against the Telugu Desam Party chief by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party General Secretary Lella Appi Reddy and another individual. The Election Commission was also given a pen drive containing Naidu’s remarks.

On Thursday, the poll body issued the notice and gave Naidu a period of 48 hours to provide an explanation regarding his statements against Reddy.

Both the Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be conducted on May 13. The results will be announced on June 4.