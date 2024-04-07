Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said that he will take legal action against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor after the latter accused him of bribing voters with cash.

Chandrasekhar and Tharoor are contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

On Saturday, Tharoor claimed in an interview that he had received information from various sources, including “certain important community leaders and parish priests” suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to influence voters with cash, The Hindu reported.

However, the Congress MP expressed doubts whether those who have allegedly received the money will be willing to come forward with evidence. Tharoor also alleged that the BJP could have spent “20, 30 or even 100 times” the amount that the other candidates have spent on campaigning.

Soon after this, Chandrasekhar challenged Tharoor to disclose to whom he gave the money.

“With his baseless allegation, he has also damaged the reputation of religious and community organisations in the [state] capital,” the BJP leader said in a social media post. “Rest assured, I will ensure that this slander is countered using all legal means. It’s disgraceful to see a three-time MP stooping to third-rate politics in his desperation.”

Shashi Tharoor should disclose to whom I gave money. With his baseless allegation, he has also damaged the reputation of religious and community organizations in the capital.



This came after the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala accused the BJP leader of misrepresenting his assets in the nomination papers.

Thampanoor Ravi, the United Democratic Front’s central election committee chief, and Congress’ Mahila Sevadal chief Avani Bansal filed a complaint with the district electoral officer against Chandrasekhar for filing a false affidavit, The New Indian Express reported.

“Rajeev Chandrasekhar has not disclosed the major holding company – Jupiter, while only disclosing shareholdings in subsidiary companies, which does not reveal the complete truth of the multi-layered company structure he has to hide his true assets,” Bansal, who is also a Supreme Court advocate, alleged in her complaint.

She also accused Chandrasekhar of being a “repeat offender”, alleging that he had filed a false affidavit in the Rajya Sabha election as well.