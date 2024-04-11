The Opposition INDIA bloc is spreading lies that the Constitution would be changed if the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government retains power in the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The Opposition’s claims showed that the alliance was facing a “bankruptcy” of new ideas, Modi said.

While addressing a rally at Kanhan town in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, Modi accused the INDIA bloc of spreading falsehoods that both democracy and the Constitution would be diluted if he returned to office for a third term.

“Their bankruptcy is so huge that they do not have any new ideas,” Modi said. “Was democracy not in danger when Emergency was imposed [by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi between 1975 and 1977] in the country?”

He said that the Opposition started making such claims when “a son from a poor family” became the prime minister. “These INDIA alliance people cannot see the poor progressing,” he remarked.

This came after Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said on Saturday that India’s democracy was in danger and that there was a conspiracy to change the Constitution. “Modi ji, believing himself to be great, is destroying the dignity of democracy,” Gandhi had said at a rally in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

On Wednesday, the prime minister alleged that the Opposition was creating divisions among communities and trying to destroy Sanatan Dharma, a term some people use as a synonym for Hinduism. He urged voters to “punish” the INDIA bloc for their “sins” with their vote.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, Modi said that he had implemented the Constitution from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. “The Congress kept Article 370 alive in Jammu and Kashmir,” the prime minister said. “For the first time, it [abrogation] accorded justice to Dalits, tribal communities and women in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Article 370, which was abrogated by the Modi government in August 2019, gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“[Bhimrao] Ambedkar’s soul must be blessing Modi after the abrogation of Article 370,” he added.

In recent weeks, some BJP leaders have stirred controversies relating to amendments to the Constitution.

On March 9, BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde called on voters to give a two-thirds majority to his party in the Lok Sabha to enable amendments to the Constitution and undo the “unnecessary laws introduced to subjugate the Hindu community”.

On March 30, Jyoti Mirdha , the BJP candidate from the Rajasthan’s Nagaur constituency, said that her party needs an overwhelming majority in Parliament to change the Constitution. It was not clear what constitutional changes Mirdha was referring to.

