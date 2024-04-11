Jammu and Kashmir: One suspected militant killed in Pulwama gunfight, say police
A suspected militant was killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, the police said.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a social media post that it had retrieved the body of the suspected militant from the site of the gunfight that broke out in the Frassipora area of Pulwama district on Thursday morning.
Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site of the gunfight, police said.
“Search [is] going on,” the police said, adding that more details were awaited.
The identity of the killed militant has not been ascertained yet.