A suspected militant was killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, the police said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a social media post that it had retrieved the body of the suspected militant from the site of the gunfight that broke out in the Frassipora area of Pulwama district on Thursday morning.

Body of one #terrorist retrieved. Identification being ascertained. Arms, ammunition & #incriminating material recovered. Search going on. Further details awaited.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/0slNBcBOCh — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 11, 2024

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site of the gunfight, police said.

“Search [is] going on,” the police said, adding that more details were awaited.

The identity of the killed militant has not been ascertained yet.