The Bharatiya Janata Party has spent over Rs 39 crore on 81,874 political advertisements on Google since January 1, data from Google’s Ads Transparency Center showed.

The BJP alone accounted for 32.80% or nearly one-third of the total amount spent on political advertisements on Google in India this year. The BJP was followed by the Central Bureau of Communication, the government’s nodal advertising agency, which spent over Rs 32 crore this year.

The Congress, on its part, spent Rs 9.03 crore on 736 advertisements on Google in the same period. Populus Empowerment Private Limited, a strategy company working for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, spent Rs 10.20 crore on Google advertisements.

Indian PAC Consulting Private Limited, the holding company of political strategy firm Indian Political Action Committee, has spent Rs 7.25 crore, the data showed. The company works for the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh, according to the Economic Times.

The Biju Janata Dal has spent Rs 2.43 on 144 advertisements since the start of the year.

Most of the BJP’s spending on Google advertisements took place between February and March, with another spending spike at the end of March. The Congress, on the other hand, has spent most of the money on advertisements in April.

The BJP spent most money in Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar, while the Congress spent the bulk of the amount in Maharashtra, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.