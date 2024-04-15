Pakistani authorities are investigating the killing of one of the persons accused in the murder of Indian national Sarabjit Singh in 2013, AP quoted an unidentified police official as saying on Sunday.

Singh was convicted of terrorism and spying in 1991 in Pakistan for a series of blasts in Lahore and Faisalabad the previous year. He maintained that he was an Indian farmer who mistakenly strayed across the border. Singh’s execution was postponed several times by the government of Pakistan. He died in May 2013 after being attacked by fellow inmates at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Earlier on Sunday, Amir Tamba – one of the accused in Singh’s murder – was killed by unidentified gunmen at his home in Lahore, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi said, according to AP. The shooters fled the scene on a motorbike.

Tamba and Mudasir Munir, another prime accused, were acquitted of Singh’s murder in 2018 on grounds of lack of evidence. They had been booked for planned murder under the Pakistan Penal Code based on a complaint by Waqar Sumra, the former superintendent of Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Tamba’s death came days after The Guardian reported that the Indian government has allegedly assassinated at least 20 persons in Pakistan since 2020 as part of a new strategy to eliminate terrorists living on foreign soil.

The United Kingdom-based newspaper, quoting unidentified Indian and Pakistani intelligence operatives, claimed that the killings were carried out by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan allegedly through the direct involvement of India’s foreign intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing.

India’s external affairs ministry has denied all the allegations made in The Guardian’s report. In response to the newspaper, the ministry reiterated an earlier statement against Pakistan’s allegations, describing the claims as “false and malicious anti-India propaganda”.

In January, Islamabad said that it had “credible evidence” linking “Indian agents” to the assassination of two of its nationals, Shahid Latif and Riyaz Ahmad . The two, associated with the terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, were wanted terrorists in India.

The United States and Canada have also made similar allegations against India.