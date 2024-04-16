The Supreme Court on Monday extended its stay on the Allahabad High Court’s order allowing for a court-monitored “scientific survey” of the Shahi Idgah mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, reported PTI.

“All interim orders will continue,” a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said, listing the matter for hearing in the week starting August 5.

On December 14, the High Court had allowed a petition demanding that a court commissioner be appointed to inspect the mosque adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

The mosque management committee approached the Supreme Court seeking that the Hindu petitioner’s plea for a survey of the mosque be rejected, on grounds that it is barred by the Places of Worship Special Provisions Act, 1991, which prohibits any change in the character of religious places after Independence.

The committee also told the Supreme Court that the High Court should have first considered its petition for rejection of the plaint by the Hindu parties before deciding on any miscellaneous applications filed in relation to the suit.

The Hindu petitioners in the case have demanded full ownership of the 13.37 acres of land around the mosque, claiming that it is the birthplace of the Hindu deity Krishna.

The top court on January 16 stayed the survey after the Committee of Management, Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah, filed a batch of petitions challenging the High Court’s May 26 order.

The High Court on May 26 had transferred to itself all the petitions pending before a Mathura court seeking various reliefs in the case, including removal of the mosque.

