News television channel DD News, the flagship channel of state-run broadcaster Doordarshan, on Tuesday launched a new saffron-coloured logo that replaces its red one.

The state-run news channel unveiled the new logo in a social media post and said that while its values remained the same, it is “now available in a new avatar”.

While our values remain the same, we are now available in a new avatar. Get ready for a news journey like never before.. Experience the all-new DD News!



We have the courage to put:



Accuracy over speed

Facts over claims

Truth over sensationalism



Because if it is on DD News, it… pic.twitter.com/YH230pGBKs — DD News (@DDNewslive) April 16, 2024

Several social media users criticised the change and said it amounted to the “saffronisation” of the state-run broadcaster. The colour saffron is often associated with Hindutva, an ideology espoused by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its parent organisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Former Prasar Bharti Chief Executive Officer Jawhar Sircar said that he has been watching Doordarshan’s saffronisation with alarm. “It’s not Prasar Bharati any more – it’s Prachar [propaganda] Bharti,” he remarked.

Doordarshan is one of the divisions of public broadcaster Prasar Bharti, the other being All India Radio.

National broadcaster Doordarshan colours its historic flagship logo in saffron!



As its ex-CEO, I have been watching its saffronisation with alarm and feel —

it’s not Prasar Bharati any more

— it’s Prachar Bharati! https://t.co/a2r6zBLc3C — Jawhar Sircar (@jawharsircar) April 18, 2024

Saffronisation of Doordarshan



National Broadcaster DD News unveils its new logo on Ramanavami.



This will be used as logo for the DD henceforth pic.twitter.com/HTc33fsA9c — Sridhar Ramaswamy శ్రీధర్ రామస్వామి ✋🇮🇳 (@sridharramswamy) April 17, 2024

They keep hammering nails in the coffin: https://t.co/BeCAfCnEZ7 — Saib Bilaval (@SaibBilaval) April 18, 2024

In March, Doordarshan National had said that it would telecast live the aarti ceremony held at the Ram temple in Ayodhya at 6.30 am every day.

The Ram temple was inaugurated in a ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

The temple, which is still under construction, is being built on the site of the Babri mosque, which was demolished by Hindutva extremists on December 6, 1992, because they believed that it stood on the spot where the Hindu deity Ram was born.

Earlier this month, the state-run broadcaster telecast the film The Kerala Story.

The film, directed by Sudipto Sen, was released on May 5. It claims to depict how women from Kerala were converted to Islam and recruited by the Islamic State terrorist group.

A day before the film was broadcast, Kerala Chief Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state-run broadcaster should withdraw its decision to air it, on grounds that the broadcast could “exacerbate communal tensions” ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Vijayan said that the film incited polarisation.