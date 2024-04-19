Video of BJP Hyderabad poll candidate ‘shooting arrow’ at mosque sparks controversy
The candidate, Madhavi Latha, issued an apology but claimed that an ‘incomplete video’ was being shared to spread negativity.
A video of Madhavi Latha, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, miming at shooting an arrow at a mosque during a procession drew criticism from the Opposition on Thursday. It said that such acts pose a threat to peace in the city.
The video appeared to have been shot on Wednesday during a Ram Navami procession, according to PTI.
Commenting on the video, Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the BJP was trying to destroy peace in the city, ANI reported.
“The people of Hyderabad and Telangana have seen the BJP's intentions,” he said. “I appeal to people to see what they are trying to do, and to use their votes wisely.”
Owaisi said that voters would not accept the BJP candidate’s “vulgar and provocative” action.
Latha, on her part, claimed that an “incomplete video” was being circulated in the media to spread negativity. However, she said: “…Even because of such video if any one’s sentiments are hurt then I would like to apologise as I respect all individuals.”
Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, responding to a query about the BJP candidate’s action, said that such a video had not come to his notice, according to PTI.