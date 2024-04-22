The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a public interest litigation seeking “extraordinary interim bail” for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in all the criminal cases against him till he completes his tenure or the trials come to an end, Live Law reported.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora also imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on the petitioner. The petition was filed by a fourth-year law student under the name “We the people of India”.

“This court is of the view that the petitioner’s claim of being custodian of people is devoid of any basis,” the bench was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench. “The petitioner holds no power of attorney on behalf of the respondent 5 [Kejriwal] to furnish any personal bond.”

The bench also noted that the Delhi chief minister has the means to go to court, which he has already done.

“This court in writ jurisdiction cannot grant extraordinary interim bail in a pending criminal case initiated against a person holding high office,” the bench said.

Appearing for Kejriwal, Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra had also opposed the plea and said it was “completely impermissible”.

“Grant extraordinary bail in all matters...how can such a prayer be granted,” Mehra told the court. “Who is this person to come in this kind of matter. This is a complete publicity interest litigation.”

The plea said that there was an attempt to crush Kejriwal’s reputation by circulating false news on social media and the entire functioning of the Delhi government had come to a standstill ever since the chief minister was arrested.

It also raised questions about Kejriwal’s safety in jail.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 for his alleged role in the Delhi liquor policy case. He is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating allegations of money laundering in the liquor policy case based on the first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The two central agencies have alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government modified Delhi’s now-scrapped liquor excise policy by increasing the commission of wholesalers from 5% to 12%. This allegedly facilitated the receipt of bribes from wholesalers who had a substantial market share and turnover.