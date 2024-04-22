Eight polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh will head for re-polling on Wednesday, the state’s Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu confirmed to PTI.

Polling for the North East state’s 50 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats took place simultaneously on Friday. However, the process was marred by violence that erupted in different parts of the state, injuring around 42 persons, reported PTI.

Electronic Voting Machines at several locations were reportedly destroyed during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Re-polling will be held in: Sario in Bameng Assembly constituency in East Kameng district, Longte Loth under the Nyapin Assembly seat and in Kurung Kumey, Dingser, Bogiya Siyum, Jimbari and Lengi polling booths under the Nacho constituency in Upper Subansiri district.

Supporters of two candidates clashed near a polling station in Bameng constituency in East Kameng district after which polling was suspended in the area, reported PTI.

Polling in the Nacho Assembly constituency in Upper Subansiri and in Kurung Kumey district was suspended after some miscreants tried to snatch the Electronic Voting Machines in three polling stations.

Re-polling in 11 polling booths of Manipur

On Saturday, the Election Commission had also announced re-polling on Monday at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency where incidents of vandalism and booth capturing were reported.

Both Lok Sabha constituencies in Manipur went to polls on Friday. While voting in the entire Inner Manipur constituency took place in the first phase, some Assembly segments in the Outer Manipur constituency will head for polls in the second phase on April 26.

While the Inner Manipur constituency covers most of the Meitei-dominated valley regions, the Outer Manipur seat covers the Kuki-Zomi and Naga-dominated tribal areas.

The Election Commission on Saturday directed that the polls taken in 11 polling stations of 1-Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency on Friday will be void.

The polling stations fall under five Assembly segments of Khurai, Kshetrigao, Thongju, Uripok and Konthoujam.

