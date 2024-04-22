A Delhi court on Monday said it will pronounce its order on May 2 on the bail application filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, who is in jail in the liquor policy case, ANI reported.

Kavitha was sent to judicial custody until April 23 by the court in connection with her arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

At the time of her arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation on April 11, the Telangana legislator was already in judicial custody after the Enforcement Directorate arrested her on March 15 on allegations of money laundering linked to the liquor policy case.

On Monday, special judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Courts reserved the judgement on her bail application and said that the order would be pronounced on May 2.

The central agencies are investigating charges of money laundering against Kavitha and the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party based on a first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is alleged to be a part of a so-called South Group that paid “Rs 100 crore to the leaders of AAP” in exchange for favours related to the policy through businessman Vijay Nair.