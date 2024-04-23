The Election Commission on Monday set up a task force to gauge the impact that hot and humid conditions may have on the voter turnout during the ongoing Lok Sabha election, The Hindu reported.

The task force, formed during a meeting on Monday, will have officials from the poll panel, the India Meteorological Department, the National Disaster Management Authority and the Union health ministry. It will assess the possible impact of weather conditions on polling five days before each phase of the election.

The first phase of the election took place on April 19. The remaining six phases will take place on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

The Election Commission said on April 19 that an estimated 62.34% of the electorate turned up to vote in the first phase. The final figures have not been released yet.

The first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha election had recorded a polling percentage of 69.43%. This year, several media reports have cited hot and humid weather as a possible reason for the dip in the number of voters turning up to exercise their franchise.

The Election Commission told the health ministry to instruct local authorities to prepare for weather conditions that may hamper the polling process, the Hindustan Times reported. The poll body also said it would hold a separate meeting with state chief electoral officers to discuss arrangements such as tents, drinking water and fans.