The Supreme Court on Monday asked why the West Bengal government is objecting to the Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the allegations of land grabbing and sexual harassment against suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali village, reported Live Law.

“Why should the state come as a petitioner for protecting the interest of some private [individual]?” asked Justice BR Gavai.

The court was hearing a plea by the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government requesting to adjourn for two weeks the special leave petition filed by it against the Calcutta High Court’s April 10 order directing the central agency to probe the alleged incidents.

The top court adjourned the matter till July.

On January 5, Enforcement Directorate officials were allegedly attacked at Sandeshkhali in the state’s North 24 Parganas district when they were carrying out raids at the house of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam.

A mob allegedly attacked the Enforcement Directorate officials with stones, bricks and batons.

Following this, several local women accused Sheikh and his associates, Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar, of torturing and sexually harassing them for several years, and also of grabbing their lands for prawn cultivation.

Sheikh was arrested by the police on February 29. While Sardar was arrested on February 11, Hazra was arrested on February 17.

Subsequently, the High Court had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to take up the matter after hearing public interest litigations seeking an independent probe into the allegations.

The central agency registered a first information report to probe the allegations on Thursday.

On Monday, Senior Advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Jaideep Gupta, representing the West Bengal government, told the Supreme Court that certain information was yet to be collected and therefore could not be filed in the special leave petition.

During the hearing, Gavai asked: “Why should the state come here in this case?” In response, Gupta said the Calcutta High Court had made statements against the state government.

“So you go and get that expunged in the High Court…Why come here?” the court asked, The Hindu reported.

Singhvi told the court that the pendency of the petition will “not be used as a ground for any purposes”.

“The matter is adjourned after vacation [until July],” the court said in an order. “We, however, record the statement of Mr Singhvi that the pendency of this petition will not be used as a ground for any purposes.”