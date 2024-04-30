Ramniwas Rawat, six-time Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh’s Vijaypur, on Tuesday quit the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Rawat joined the Hindutva party in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the Sheopur city.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में सबका साथ, सबका विकास और सबका विश्वास के मंत्र पर कार्यान्वित लोक कल्याणकारी नीतियों से प्रभावित होकर अपने समर्थकों की आकांक्षाओं और आशाओं के अनुरूप 'मोदी जी के परिवार' का हिस्सा बनने पर वरिष्ठ विधायक एवं पूर्व मंत्री श्री… pic.twitter.com/kvlzGmeblo — Dr Mohan Yadav (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrMohanYadav51) April 30, 2024

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had fielded Rawat as its candidate from the Morena constituency. However, he had lost to the BJP’s Narendra Singh Tomar. The Congress has announced the candidature of Satyapal Singh Sikarwar from the Morena seat for the ongoing elections.

This is the second blow in recent days for the Congress in the state, after its candidate Akshay Kanti Bam from the Indore Lok Sabha constituency withdrew his nomination and joined the BJP a day earlier.

The Indore Lok Sabha constituency has been held by the BJP since 1989. The Hindutva party’s Shankar Lalwani had won the seat by more than 5.4 lakh votes in 2019.