The Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that a man arrested in connection with the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s home in the city allegedly died by suicide, ANI reported.

The man, 32-year-old Anuj Thapan, was in custody at the Mumbai Police headquarters. He took his own life around 11 am in a bathroom, The Indian Express reported.

Thapan was taken to the GT Hospital where he was declared dead.

On April 14, two bike-borne men, identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, allegedly fired five rounds of bullets outside Khan’s home at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The men were arrested by the Mumbai Police.

Thapan and another man, Sonu Kumar Bishnoi, were subsequently arrested from Punjab for allegedly procuring firearms for Gupta and Pal.