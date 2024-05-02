Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna on Wednesday sought a time of seven days to appear before the special investigation team probing the sexual abuse allegations against him, The Hindu reported.

“As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to CID [Crime Investigation Department] Bangalore through my advocate,” Revanna said in a social media post. “Truth will prevail soon.”

This came as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday seeking cancellation of Revanna’s diplomatic passport. Revanna had flown to Germany from Bengaluru on April 26, hours before the Congress government in the state announced that it has set up a special investigation team to look into the sexual abuse allegations.

“This is to urge you kindly, to move the Ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs to take swift action to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna and to take such other steps using diplomatic and police channels of the Government of India as well as International Police agencies to ensure the swift return of the absconding Member of Parliament to face the full force of law,” the chief minister said.

The Janata Dal (Secular) is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Besides the special investigation team probing the videos that show alleged sexual abuse of several women, Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna are booked for sexual harassment of a woman, who worked in their house.

On Wednesday, the Karnataka Police had summoned Prajwal Revanna for questioning in the case.

The complainant in the case has accused HD Revanna of sexually harassing her whenever his wife was not at home. She has also accused Prajwal Revanna of inappropriately touching women workers in the house.

The complaint came shortly after several pen drives carrying videos of alleged sexual assault against several women, allegedly recorded by Prajwal Revanna himself, circulated in Karnataka’s Hassan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections there on April 26. He had been renominated by his party to contest from the seat.