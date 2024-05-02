The Delhi Police on Thursday appealed to citizens not to believe the audio messages being circulated on WhatsApp making false claims about bomb threats sent to multiple schools in the national capital, reported PTI.

"Some audio messages are being pushed on WhatsApp and other chat groups that some suspicious objects were found in some schools," read a statement issued by the Delhi Police. "These messages are false and have no truth in them. We request all to please convey further that these are false messages.”

On Wednesday, nearly 100 schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region received bomb threats on their official email addresses.

Subsequently, officials from the police and the fire department conducted inspections in the schools. The police confirmed that the threats were found to be hoax.

Senior police officer Rohit Meena said the schools were closed and the students were sent back home after the threat emails.

Later in the day, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena told media persons the police had traced the origin of the emails and that an investigation was underway. “I am assuring citizens of Delhi that the police are alert, getting leads, and will take strict action,” he said.

On a preliminary reading, the emails seem to have been sent from Russia, The Indian Express reported, quoting unidentified officials.

Central agencies were also looking into the incident.