India on Wednesday said it hoped that Palestine’s application to become a full member of the United Nations would be reconsidered and endorsed.

New Delhi also reiterated its long-standing support for a two-state solution – which would entail creating a Palestinian state separate from the state of Israel – to resolve the conflict in the region.

On April 18, the United States blocked a draft resolution recommending that the United Nations General Assembly hold a vote to allow Palestine to join the international organisation as a full member.

The resolution received 12 votes in favour, while Switzerland and the United Kingdom abstained from voting. To be adopted, the resolution required nine votes in favour and no vetoes from the permanent members – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Palestine currently has a “Permanent Observer” status at the United Nations. The designation allows it to speak at United Nations General Assembly meetings, but not to vote on resolutions.

Speaking at the General Assembly on Wednesday, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said: “While we have noted that Palestine’s application for membership at the United Nations was not approved by the Security Council because of the aforesaid veto, I would like to state here at the very outset that in keeping with India’s long-standing position, we hope that this would be reconsidered in due course and that Palestine’s endeavour to become a member of the United Nations will get endorsed.”

Kamboj also pointed out that the conflict in Gaza has been ongoing for over six months and has “led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children, and a humanitarian crisis, which is simply unacceptable”.

The Indian representative said international humanitarian law “must be respected by everyone under all circumstances”.

She called Palestinian militant group Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel “shocking” and said it deserved “unequivocal condemnation”.

"...India is committed to supporting a Two-State solution where the Palestinian people are able to live freely in an independent country within secure borders, with due regard to the security needs of Israel..."



Kamboj reiterated India’s position in favour of a “two-state solution where the Palestinian people are able to live freely in an independent country within secure borders, with due regard to the security needs of Israel”.

Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza began after Hamas’ incursion into southern Israel on October 7 that killed 1,200 people. The militant group had also taken over 200 people hostage. Some of the hostages were released in November as part of a brief ceasefire agreement in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel and humanitarian aid.

Since October, Israel has been carrying out unprecedented air and ground strikes on Gaza. The attacks have killed at least 34,568 people, including more than 14,500 children, according to Al Jazeera. Nearly 77,765 people have been left injured.

After the war broke out, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said on October 12: “India always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognised borders, side by side at peace with Israel.”

In November, India voted in favour of a United Nations resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestine.

The UN resolution condemned “the disruption of the livelihood of protected persons, the forced transfer of civilians and the annexation of land, whether de facto or through national legislation”.

It further reaffirmed that the Israeli settlements in Palestine were “illegal and an obstacle to peace and economic and social development”.