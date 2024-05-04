Former Karnataka minister HD Revanna was on Saturday arrested by a special investigation team in an abduction case filed against him two days ago, The Hindu reported.

On Thursday, the Karnataka Police filed a case against HD Revanna for allegedly abducting a woman who claims to have been raped by Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

HD Revanna is a member of the Janata Dal (Secular), which is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Prajwal was suspended from the party on Tuesday.

The former state minister was arrested soon after a special court rejected his petition for anticipatory bail on Saturday.

HD Revanna and his son, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, were booked by the Karnataka Police on April 28 for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. The first information report was based on a complaint by a woman, who worked in the Revanna household for three-and-a-half years.

The woman, who worked at the Revanna household three years ago, had allegedly been abducted to prevent her from testifying against Prajwal Revanna. The report was filed based on a complaint by the woman’s son in Mysuru district.

In his complaint, the man alleged that his mother is one of the women in the videos of alleged sexual abuse by Prajwal Revanna that had come to light last week. He said that a man named Satish Babanna, a close aide of the Revanna family, had come to their house on the night of April 29 and coerced his mother into accompanying him.

On Saturday, the special investigation team rescued the woman, who had allegedly been held captive at the farmhouse of a man identified as Rajshekhar, a close aide of HD Revanna, at Kalenahalli in Mysuru’s Hunsur taluk, The Hindu reported.

Subsequently, HD Revanna was taken into custody from his father and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s residence in Bengaluru’s Padmanabhanagar in connection with the abduction.

Prajwal Revanna, is believed to be in the city of Munich in Germany, to which he flew between April 27 and April 28 using his diplomatic passport.