Five security personnel were injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday after militants fired at two vehicles, one of which belonged to the Indian Air Force, PTI reported.

The firing took place when the vehicles were moving towards Sanai Top in Poonch’s Surankote area. Those injured have been taken to the Command Hospital in the Udhampur district, ANI reported.

“The convoy has been secured, and further investigation is under progress,” the Indian Air Force said on social media.

The Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police are carrying out operations against the militants involved in the attack, security officials said.