The Karnataka Police has issued notice to social media platform X asking it to take down a Bharatiya Janata Party campaign video for violating the Model Code of Conduct, reported The Hindustan Times on Tuesday.

The Model Code of Conduct is a set of rules issued by the Election Commission that all political parties, candidates and governments are mandated to follow in the run-up to an election.

The police notice to X, on Sunday, was issued at the behest of the Election Commission via Karnataka’s chief electoral officer.

Polling for 14 out of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka concluded in the third phase on Tuesday. Fourteen constituencies had gone to the polls in the first phase of the general election on April 26.

On May 4, the BJP’s Karnataka social media handles had posted the animated video featuring caricatures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah placing an egg with “Muslims” written on it in a nest, alongside three other eggs marked as “SC [Scheduled Castes], ST [Scheduled Tribes] and OBC [Other Backward Classes]”.

The video showed Gandhi feeding “funds” to a bird, shown wearing a skullcap, as it hatches out of the “Muslim” egg. The video shows the “Muslim” bird pushing away the fledglings that hatch from the other three eggs, followed by the sound of laughter.

“Your attention is drawn towards the e-mail communication of Election Commission [dated May 5, 2024],” the police notice to X said. “Election Commission has directed to remove the alleged content from internet as it violates Model Code of Conduct enforced during Lok Sabha Elections 2024.”

The notice added that the video also violated the Representation of People Act.

On May 5, the Karnataka chief electoral officer had asked the Election Commission to instruct X to take down the post, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Survasen AV said, according to the Hindustan Times.

The chief electoral officer also referred the matter to the superintendent of police, cyber crime division, Bengaluru, which is the nodal office for the removal of Unlawful Content under the Information Technology Rules, 2021.

“We sent it to the Election Commission as well [as the police],” Survasen said. “We don’t talk to X directly. As per our handbook, we cannot talk to the social media platforms directly.”

The Karnataka Police has also registered a first information report against Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda, the party’s information technology cell chief Amit Malviya and its Karnataka unit chief BY Vijayendra in connection with a social media post that sparked outrage online, with critics attacking it for “demonising Muslims”.