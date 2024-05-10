The Congress on Friday distanced itself from remarks by its leader Mani Shankar Aiyar that India should respect Pakistan as it is a nuclear-armed country.

"The Indian National Congress dissociates itself completely from and disagrees totally with some remarks made by Mr. Mani Shankar Aiyar few months back which have been revived today by the BJP in its attempt to deflect attention from Prime Minister Modi's daily goof ups," Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said in a post on X. “Mr Aiyer does not speak for the party in any capacity whatsoever.”

Indian National Congress dissociates itself completely from and disagrees totally with some remarks made by Mr. Mani Shankar Aiyar few months back which have been revived today by the BJP in its attempt to deflect attention from Prime Minister Modi’s daily goof ups. Mr Aiyer… pic.twitter.com/MQAPR0MXfx — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) May 10, 2024

In an interview with YouTube channel Chill Pill uploaded on April 15, Aiyar had said that Pakistan could think of using an atomic bomb against India if New Delhi did not give it respect.

"We must at least talk to them [Pakistan]. But instead, we are flexing our military might,” the former Union minister said. “And this is just increasing the tensions. And they have atom bombs. What happens if a madman decided to launch bombs [at India]?” he said.

The remarks drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday. Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged that the Congress has “become an apologist for Pakistan and Pakistan-based terror” and that Aiyar’s remarks constituted “clinching evidence” of the Congress’ approach.

Khera, while distancing the Congress from the former minister’s statement, said that the party recalls with pride the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in breaking Pakistan and creating Bangladesh in December 1971.

He also said that it was during Indira Gandhi’s time as prime minister that India announced its nuclear capabilities in May 1974.

Khera also shared a clip from an interview that External Affairs S Jaishankar gave to ANI in February last year, in which he said it was common sense for India not to pick a fight with China as it is the bigger economy.

The Congress spokesperson claimed that Jaishankar was “publicly advising India to be afraid of China”.