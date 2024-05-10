Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was released from jail on Friday hours after he was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in the liquor policy case till June 1.

Kejriwal got interim bail 50 days after his arrest on March 21.

Soon after he was released from jail, Kejriwal briefly addressed a gathering of Aam Aadmi Party supporters urging them to fight against “dictatorial forces”. He also expressed gratitude to the court for granting him bail. He also said that he will hold a press conference at 1 pm on Saturday.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 for his alleged involvement in the liquor policy case.

On Friday, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta directed Kejriwal to surrender on June 2. It also directed him not to visit the chief minister’s office or the Delhi secretariat, and not to sign any official files unless his signature is needed for them to be cleared by the lieutenant governor.