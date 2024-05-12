The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on a petition objecting to the word “Bible” being used in the title of her book on pregnancy, Bar and Bench reported.

The petitioner, lawyer Christopher Anthony, sought a criminal case against Khan and others for allegedly hurting Christian sentiments through the title of the book “Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be".

Anthony demanded that the book be banned and the word “Bible” be removed from its title, according to PTI.

Justice GS Ahluwalia of the High Court issued a notice to Khan on Thursday. The judge also issued notices to co-author Aditi Shah Bhimjyani, e-commerce platform Amazon Online Shopping, publisher Juggernaut Books, the Madhya Pradesh government, the Jabalpur superintendent of police and the officer-in-charge of the city’s Omti police station.

After Khan’s book on pregnancy was released in August 2021, Anthony approached the Omti police station seeking a case against the actor and others for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Christians. After the police refused to file an inquiry report, the lawyer approached a city court, according to PTI.

Anthony told the news agency that the city court dismissed his petition on February 26, 2022, after which he approached the High Court.