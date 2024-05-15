The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of Prabir Purkayastha, the editor-in-chief of news website NewsClick, and declared that his arrest was illegal, Live Law reported.

Purkayastha was arrested on October 2 and has spent over seven months in jail.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta noted that a copy of the remand application was not given to the NewsClick editor-in-chief or his lawyer, and so, the court order remanding him to custody was not valid.

The Supreme Court, while ordering Purkayastha to be freed, said that the release would be subject to him submitting bail bonds to the satisfaction of the trial court.

The Delhi Police on March 30 filed a chargesheet against Purkayastha and news portal’s parent company PPK NewsClick Studio Private Limited, alleging that they received funds through Chinese entities “with the intention of undermining India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.