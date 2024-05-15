A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia till May 30 in the liquor policy case, the Hindustan Times reported.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rose Avenue Court also adjourned hearing arguments on the framing of charges against Sisodia as the High Court had passed directions in the appeal filed by another accused, Arun Pillai.

Sisodia, named as the key conspirator in the liquor policy case, has been in jail since February 2023, when he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation. On March 9, 2023, the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in the same case. He is currently in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

On May 2, the Aam Aadmi Party leader moved the High Court against a trial court order denying him bail in the money laundering and corruption cases. The High Court reserved its orders on Tuesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader has sought bail in cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

The case

The Enforcement Directorate’s case is based on a first information report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation alleging irregularities in the Delhi government’s now-scrapped liquor policy.

The agencies have alleged that Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government modified the policy to ensure a 12% profit margin for wholesalers and a nearly 185% profit margin for retailers.

The former deputy chief minister is accused of extra-procedural interference in framing the policy.