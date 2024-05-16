The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday dissolved its entire organisational set-up in New Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar and Patel Nagar Assembly constituencies.

This came days after former Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Laxmi Nagar, Nitin Tyagi, posted a video on social media claiming that the party was misleading voters by promising them Rs 1000 per month, The Indian Express reported.

The party’s MLA from Patel Nagar, Raaj Kumar Anand, had quit the party in April after accusing it of disrespect towards the Dalit community.

The action to disband the units comes at a time when the party is busy with its Lok Sabha election campaign. Delhi will head to the polls on May 25.

Tyagi had won the Delhi Assembly elections in 2015 from Laxmi Nagar but lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate in the 2020 Assembly polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party took the decision to disband its Laxmi Nagar unit soon after Tyagi posted another video claiming that Rajya Sabha MP and party leader Swati Maliwal was being intimidated and silenced.

On Monday, Maliwal had accused Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, of assaulting her, and had gone to the police station.