The Delhi Police on Thursday registered a first information report against Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for allegedly assaulting Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, The Indian Express reported.

On Monday, Maliwal, former chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, accused Kumar of assaulting her and went to the police station. However, the police did not receive a formal complaint from her.

Kumar was booked on Thursday under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

Maliwal was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for a medical check-up.

Later in the day, the Rajya Sabha MP acknowledged the alleged assault on social media and said what happened to her was “very bad”.

“I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me,” she said. “I hope that appropriate action will be taken.”

The Rajya Sabha MP added: “Those who tried to do character assassination, said that she was doing it on the instructions of the other party, may God keep them happy too.”

Pointing out that the Lok Sabha elections are underway, she said: “Swati Maliwal is not important, the issues of the country are important.”

She added: “There is a special request to BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] people to not do politics on this incident.”

मेरे साथ जो हुआ वो बहुत बुरा था। मेरे साथ हुई घटना पर मैंने पुलिस को अपना स्टेटमेंट दिया है। मुझे आशा है कि उचित कार्यवाही होगी। पिछले दिन मेरे लिए बहुत कठिन रहे हैं। जिन लोगों ने प्रार्थना की उनका धन्यवाद करती हूँ। जिन लोगों ने Character Assassination करने की कोशिश की, ये बोला… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 16, 2024

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Khushwaha and Additional Deputy Commissioner Of Police 2 (North) Anjitha Chepyala visited Maliwal at her residence earlier on Thursday to record her statement, The Indian Express reported.

“She [Maliwal] has alleged that Kumar came into the room when she was waiting to meet Kejriwal, and started verbally abusing her, before slapping her multiple times, without provocation,” the newspaper quoted an unidentified police officer as saying. “She further alleged that she raised an alarm and asked him to let her go, but he continued assaulting her.”

The police officer said Maliwal had alleged that Kumar struck her on her face, chest, stomach and the lower part of her body, after which she ran outside and called the police control room ahead of going to the police station.

On Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party said it would take strict action against Kumar for allegedly “misbehaving” with Maliwal. Party leader Sanjay Singh said that Kejriwal had acknowledged the incident.