Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died after a helicopter carrying him crashed in a mountainous area on Sunday, Reuters reported.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan province’s Governor Malek Rahmati, and Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, the representative of Iran’s supreme leader to the province, were also in the helicopter, Al Jazeera quoted state media as having reported.

“President Raisi, the foreign minister and all the passengers in the helicopter were killed in the crash,” an unidentified senior Iranian official told Reuters.

The area was covered in heavy fog, which complicated rescue efforts on Sunday. The crash took place near Jolfa in the country’s East Azerbaijan province on Sunday, and a rescue team reached the wreckage of the helicopter on Monday.

“With the discovery of the crash site, no signs of life have been detected among the helicopter's passengers,” Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of Red Crescent, a non-governmental humanitarian organisation in Iran, told state TV, Reuters reported.

The footage shows the moment the president's helicopter wreckage was found by the volunteer drone team of the Relief & Rescue Organization of the Red Crescent pic.twitter.com/xJ3qCdUi9t — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) May 20, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolences to Raisi’s family and the people of Iran. “His [Raisi’s] contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered,” Modi said in a social media post. “India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow.”

Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2024

Raisi, 63, had been Iran’s president since August 2021. On Sunday, he and his officials were on their way back to Tehran from a visit to Azerbaijan where they met his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

Under the Iranian Constitution, if the president dies, Iran’s vice president takes over and a new presidential election will be called within 50 days, reported Al Jazeera.