A 17-year-old boy who killed two people by allegedly driving his car over their motorcycle in Pune on Sunday, was granted bail on the condition that he writes an essay on the crash and works with the traffic police for 15 days, reported The Indian Express.

The accused, reportedly from the family of a prominent city realtor, was allegedly driving a Porsche car with no number plate under the influence of alcohol. He has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The accused minor had recently passed his Class 12 exams and had gone out for a party with his friends to a bar and a pub in Pune’s Mundhwa area, where he allegedly consumed liquor.

The police are inquiring into whether he had consumed alcohol and have taken his blood samples for medical examination.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that the minor’s father and the bar that served him liquor would also be booked under sections of the Juvenile Justice Act related to punishment for cruelty to children and penalty for giving children intoxicating liquor or narcotic drugs, according to The Indian Express.

While he was heading home from the bar, the boy lost control of the car and rammed into a motorcycle at the Kalyani Nagar junction around 2.30 am. The dead have been identified as Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both information technology engineers who hail from Madhya Pradesh.

On Monday, the Pune Police chief told The Indian Express that the police want to try the accused as an adult given the nature of the crime. He denied that the police were under pressure to be lenient in the case.

“In fact, we had urged the [lower] court to try him as an adult, but the court rejected our application,” Kumar said. “Now, we are contemplating moving the Bombay High Court against the lower court order.”