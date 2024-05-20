The Election Commission on Sunday sent a notice to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Punjab’s Faridkot Lok Sabha seat, Hans Raj Hans, for an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct, reported the Hindustan Times.

In a video clip that was widely shared on social media, Hans could be heard threatening farmers during a speech at an election rally in Faridkot’s Bihle Wala village that those who vote against him would be “dealt with” after June 1, when Punjab goes to the polls.

The Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines issued by the poll panel that political parties and governments have to follow while campaigning during elections.

Faridkot Returning Officer Vineet Kumar said that the notice was issued on a complaint by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a farmers’ organisation.

The farmers’ group accused Hans of using provocative language to hurt the sentiments of farmers. It also said that his comments could potentially disturb peace in the area.

The Aam Aadmi Party has also filed a complaint with the Election Commission demanding action against Hans. It accused him of abusing farmers and said that his behaviour not only violated the Model Code of Conduct but also the Indian Penal Code.

A similar complaint was had been lodged by Shiromani Akali Dal party chief Bikram Singh Majithia, who demanded that Hans’ candidature be revoked. “Hans has openly issued threats to farmer organisations and and announced they would be subject to state repression post elections,” Majithia wrote in his complaint.